EDSA Busway Concourse to ease connection between bus stops, biz hubs

The Epifanio Delos Santos Avenue (EDSA) Busway Concourse will provide more convenient and safe walkways to commuters in several bus stations across the EDSA busway, an official of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said Tuesday. During the groundbreaking of the EDSA Busway Concourse near SM North EDSA, DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said the project will establish convenient access to the EDSA Busway and is the result of successful partnerships between the public and private sectors. 'This concourse leading to the busway should be counted as a (corporate social responsibility) CSR initiative that addresses one of DOTr's goals -accessibility,' Bautista said. These 'modern and sustainable' walkways will connect the EDSA busway with commercial, business, leisure and employment services along EDSA, in addition to allowing pedestrians to walk from one side of EDSA to the other. The DOTr has partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), and the local government of Quezon City in establishing a footbridge each in SM North EDSA and SM Megamall -as well as a ground station in SM Mall of Asia. The project, titled the EDSA Busway Bridge with Concourse, will feature a concierge, a ticketing booth, turnstiles for the automated fare collection system, as well as ramps and elevators for accessibility. Another site to be constructed by SM is at the EDSA Busway Ortigas Station. On the other hand, the government has partnered with D.M. Wenceslao and Double Dragon to construct these accessible walkways at the ASEANA and Macapagal stations, respectively. The project is slated to be completed by July 31, 2024, and its cost will be shouldered completely by SM Prime Holdings, Inc. Source: Philippines News Agency