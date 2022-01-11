EdifyOnline and MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU) Announce Exclusive Collaboration

Multi-Year Contract With MIT-WPU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — EdifyOnline, an education technology company, announced today that it has signed a multi-year contract with MIT-WPU (Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University, India), with the sole objective to collaborate and build a virtual center of scientific and educational research focused to meet the challenges of the present and the future, to deliver online education programs that are both sustainable and scalable.

“EdifyOnline is pleased to partner with MIT-WPU. This multi-year relationship with MIT-WPU in India will be a testament to show unbundling of higher education works and that when faculty from around the world share knowledge beyond boundaries, they can deliver improved learning experience to their students,” said founder/Chairman Anil P. Agarwal.

“Partnering with a progressive and cutting-edge leader in the educational space, like MIT-WPU, is a significant milestone for EdifyOnline, and we look forward to working together for many years,” echoed co-founder/CEO Vik Agarwal.

MIT-WPU prides itself on offering a holistic education catering to an individual’s educational, physical, as well as spiritual well-being. The teaching methods employed are the perfect blend of theoretical and practical knowledge, industry visits, guest lectures, peace programs, student exchange programs and rural immersion visits. This transforms the students into winning personalities, making them physically fit, mentally alert, intellectually sharp and spiritually elevated.

“This partnership represents a paradigm shift in online education and will be a critical component of what drives the success of our online programs moving forward,” said Shri Rahul Karad, Executive President of MIT-WPU and a visionary behind this agreement to raise the bar for online education around the world. “With the help of EdifyOnline, I envision building collaborative relationships with U.S. universities to enable students on both sides to spend a semester on respective campuses, exposing them to international culture, knowledge, and understanding.”

“In the last six months of 2021, MIT-WPU faculty and international faculty provided by EdifyOnline worked diligently for the benefit of our students on more than 100 courses. We are excited to quadruple our collaboration in 2022,” said Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice Chancellor, MIT-WPU.

Dr. Vishwanath Karad MIT World Peace University (MIT-WPU), (previously Maharashtra Institute of Technology), Pune, India, was established in 1983, which is today amongst the top educational institutions in India. MIT-WPU has an ecosystem to be a leading University of Excellence, promoting the “Culture of Peace” through a “Value-based Universal Education System,” with a firm belief that “Union of Science and Spirituality alone will bring peace and harmony to the mankind.” MIT-WPU is driven by universal values, ethos, culture and traditions for the well-being of the global society at large, which imparts education in Engineering & Technology, Management Science, Commerce, Economics, Pharmacy, Law, Design, Education, Governance, Liberal/Fine Arts, Media/Journalism, Peace Studies, Sustainability Studies, and Hotel Management. http://www.mitwpu. edu.in

EdifyOnline is driving innovation and advancing the accessibility and quality of education by enabling motivated Subject Matter Experts (adjunct professors and instructors) from around the world to support the needs of higher education institutions by creating course content, providing guest lectures, facilitating online learners’ experiences and/or providing full end-to-end course instruction. EdifyOnline is a full end-to-end provider, from finding to managing talent, and uses self-managing techniques and tools while maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards. EdifyOnline’s mission is to provide unique paid opportunities for the underserved subject matter expert population in a central online marketplace. EdifyOnline’s mission aligns with higher education institutions and the objective of increasing the accessibility and scalability of high-quality education. www.EdifyOnline.com

