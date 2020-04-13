ECQ curfew nets rape suspect in Iligan City

A man caught violating the curfew hours in this city turned out to be a rape suspect with a pending arrest warrant.

Police Station 5 identified the suspect as Ariel L. Mansalay, 42, who was apprehended by patrolling police officers past 7:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday.

Upon the initial interview by the police, Mansalay asserted that he was a construction worker in Marawi City and decided to go back home in the town of Cebu but was stranded due to enhanced community quarantine.

However, police said a follow-up investigation revealed that Mansalay has a pending arrest warrant for rape issued by Judge Josefa Pinza-Ramos of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 in Danao City, Cebu.

It also turned out that Mansalay was previously convicted in 2002 for illegal possession of firearms. Source: Philippines News Agency