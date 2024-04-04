EC MEETS TODAY TO DISCUSS IMPORTANT DATES FOR KUALA KUBU BAHARU BY-ELECTION

PUTRAJAYA, A special meeting of the Election Commission (EC) is being held at the Menara SPR to discuss matters and important dates for the Kuala Kubu Baharu state. The meeting, chaired by EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh and started at 10 am, is to determine the important dates for the by-election, such as the date of the election writ, nomination day, polling day, the electoral roll to be used and other preparations. The meeting is also attended by EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom and EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak. The EC is scheduled to hold a press conference after the meeting. Last March 26, Ikmalrudin said that the EC had received official notification from Selangor State Assembly Speaker Lau Weng San regarding the casual vacancy in Kuala Kubu Baharu and as provided for under Chapter 5 Clause (5) Article LXX of the Selangor State Constitution 1959, it must be filled within 60 days from the date the vacancy occurred. The Kuala Kubu Baharu seat fell vacant following the death of its asse mblyman, Lee Kee Hiong of DAP, on March 21. Lee, 58, held the seat for three terms from 2013. She died after battling cancer for several years. Source: BERNAMA News Agency