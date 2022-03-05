﻿Eating while on duty not serious offense: CA

From a serious offense, the Court of Appeals (CA) downgraded to “infraction” a hotel employee’s supposed illegal act of eating noodles while on duty.

The appellate court’s second division reversed the National Conciliation and Mediation Board (NCMB)’s ruling in the 2018 case between Manila Peninsula Supervisors Chapter-Nuwhrain (National Union of Workers in the Hotel, Restaurant and Allied industries) and its member, Wilgilmina Abalos, and employer, the Peninsula Manila/Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels Ltd..

The CA said the alleged loss of trust and confidence against Abalos “is not founded on any valid basis”.

“Her mere act of eating cup noodles during office hours while inside the restaurant premises, though inappropriate, cannot be considered a serious offense that merits a final written warning, which is one step away from the penalty of dismissal,” the appellate court said in its February 23 ruling uploaded recently,

Instead, the tribunal found her liable for violations categorized as “infractions” under the Peninsula Manila’s House Code of Discipline and which is subject to the penalty of documented coaching and counseling.

Abalos was hired in 2005, became a supervisor in 2013, and was designated as officer-in-charge of the hotel’s Old Manila Restaurant in 2017.

On March 17, 2018, while Yuki Takimura, the hotel’s assistant director of food and beverage was making his rounds, he saw Abalos eating a cup of noodles while the restaurant was still open.

On May 10, 2018, a notice of disciplinary action was issued to Abalos which served as a final written warning as she was found guilty of serious offenses including gross and habitual neglect, inefficiency of one’s duties, and incompetence.

NCMB dismissed the union’s complaint and said the hotel, as employer, had the power to regulate all aspects of employment, so long as management prerogatives were exercised in good faith.

The union and Abalos then sought a reduction in the penalty but were denied, prompting them to take the case to the CA.

Source: Philippines News Agency