Eatery owner, son gunned down in North Cotabato

North Cotabato: An unidentified gunman shot dead a businesswoman and her son while they were busy attending to clients in the family-owned roadside eatery at noon Tuesday. Maj. John Arvin Cambang, Pikit municipal police chief, identified the fatalities as Betty Cadulong Lu, a sexagenarian, and her son, Jonard, 47, both residents of Notre Dame Drive, Barangay Poblacion here. The Lus' Pikit Highway Halal Carenderia is located across the municipal plaza. 'We are looking at several possible motives. A manhunt has been launched,' Cambang said in a radio interview. The elder Lu died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds to the body, while Jonard expired about two hours later at a local hospital. Responding police found empty shells for cal. 45 pistol at the crime scene. Lu is the sister of Dr. Roberto Cadulong, owner of Cadulong Hospital in Barangay Poblacion. Source: Philippines News Agency