Eastmincom probing fatal Christmas Eve accident

BUTUAN CITY: A thorough investigation is underway on the fatal ramming incident on Christmas Eve at Bangkerohan Public Market in Davao City, which involved a military vehicle. In a statement Monday, Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) commander, Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, said he ordered the investigation to determine possible negligence on the part of the personnel of Task Force Davao (TF-Davao) where the military vehicle is assigned. Initial investigation revealed that a KM450 military truck unloaded a number of TF-Davao personnel at the Bangkerohan Market past 5 p.m. on Sunday for a security operation. The driver of the military truck also disembarked after for a personal necessity. While the truck was parked and unmanned, a man identified later identified as Crenenandy Cadiente boarded the driver's seat and drove the vehicle. The truck rammed a number of parked vehicles and persons, killing two and wounding three others. 'The wounded civilians were immediately rushed to the Philippine Medical Center f or immediate treatment,' the Eastmincom said, adding that Cadiente was put under the custody of the responding police officers. 'The result of the mental health evaluation of Mr. Cadiente is yet to be released,' Eastmincom said. Almerol expressed condolences to the families, even as he assured the public for a speedy investigation on the incident to provide appropriate action. "While this incident is isolated, it is unfortunate that it happened while we are preparing for a festive celebration of Christmas. We extend our condolences to families of the victims. Be assured that we will not rest until you get the justice deserved by your loved ones," Almerol said. Source: Philippines News Agency