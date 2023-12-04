Eastmincom Heightens Alert Following Earthquake and Marawi Bombing

Davao City, Philippines - The Eastern Mindanao Command (Eastmincom) has declared a red alert status in response to the recent magnitude 7.4 earthquake in the Caraga Region and the deadly explosion in Marawi City. This heightened state of alert involves intensified security measures across Eastmincom's jurisdiction.

According to Philippines News Agency, the command is conducting rigorous checkpoint operations, bus boarding operations, and foot and water patrols. Additionally, there is an increase in troop visibility in crowded areas. In Davao City specifically, Eastmincom is coordinating with the Davao City Police Office to implement heightened security operations. This includes intensified intelligence monitoring and a coordinated security scheme among cognizant units, particularly in places of convergence, to ensure public safety during the holiday season.

In terms of disaster response, Eastmincom reported deploying 30 Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) teams in the Caraga Region, especially in Surigao del Sur, following the earthquake. These teams were sent to the town of Hinatuan, other coastal areas in Surigao del Sur, and parts of Davao Oriental beginning December 2. Their activities include mobile security patrols, transportation assistance, infrastructure damage assessments, and collaboration with local government units and agencies to provide aid, particularly in the coastal towns of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental.

Eastmincom noted significant damage in the region, with at least 16 schools, 543 houses, 38 buildings, and four bridges experiencing partial or total damage. The earthquake affected approximately 13,401 families or 61,791 individuals, resulting in 14 injuries and three confirmed fatalities across the two provinces.

Lt. Gen. Greg Almerol, Eastmincom commander, assured the public of their preparedness and vigilance in light of these events. Although Marawi City is geographically distant from Eastmincom's area, Almerol emphasized the need for heightened security to prevent any potential spillover of terrorist activities into Eastern Mindanao. He also encouraged residents to report any suspicious activities or individuals to authorities promptly.