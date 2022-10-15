Eastmincom, 10th ID feted for curbing NPA threat in Davao

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) hailed all officers and enlisted personnel of the Eastern Mindanao Command and the 10th Infantry Division for their efforts and hard work that resulted in the declaration of the whole Davao Region as insurgency-free.

“The joint resolution signed by the Regional Peace and Order Council composed of local chief executives from various local government units (LGUs) of Region 11 signifies the success of the whole-of-nation approach in ending the insurgency in the area,” AFP spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said in a statement Friday.

He also added that the dismantling of all the guerrilla fronts, the neutralization and dissolution of the six “Pulang Bagani” commands, other NPA units and “barangay milisya”, the clearing of guerrilla bases including the mass bases, the surrender of thousands of Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF) members.

This includes recovery and redirection of the mass organizations that ended the once strongest communist insurgency in the whole country. “The victory belongs to all Davaoeños,” Aguilar said.

He added that the AFP is thanking all the stakeholders, especially the local chief executives and civil society organizations whose hard work and compassion for the people of the Davao Region led to this milestone in the quest for just and lasting peace in the whole country.

“With your continued support, we are confident that we can sustain this achievement and replicate it in other regions and finally give all Filipinos their much-deserved peace and prosperity,” Aguilar said.

Source: Philippines News Agency