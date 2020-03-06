Eastern Visayas towns urged to form HIV/AIDS body

The creation of the local HIV/AIDS (Human Immunodeficiency Virus and Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) council will strengthen the government’s monitoring and treatment of persons with infection, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Friday.

Each local government unit (LGU) must take this initiative to ensure that the advocacy campaigns are funded and properly implemented, said Roderick Boyd Cerro, chief of the DOH Eastern Visayas regional epidemiology and surveillance unit.

“It is an indicator in the LGU scorecard for health. It is better for them to implement the programs and interventions since they have a better picture of the situation in their respective areas. We come in to assist them, augment support in taking steps to further educate and heighten awareness in public,” Cerro said.

The DOH, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Social Welfare and Development have issued a joint memorandum for the establishment of the local HIV/AIDS council, he added.

The local council will plan for advocacies and other mitigating activities to prevent the spread of the disease in the locality, perform prevention and control actions done at the provincial levels, and make sure that medical assistance is regularly provided to those who are living with the infection.

At present, the DOH has 11 treatment hubs located in strategic locations throughout the region that offer services to detect and treat infected persons.

These are the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center and Divine Word Hospital both in Tacloban City, the six provincial hospitals in the region, Hilongos District Hospital in Leyte, St. Camillus Hospital in Catbalogan, Samar, and the Ormoc City health office.

The region has 966 confirmed HIV cases recorded since 1989 September 2019, of which, at least 92 percent are males, the youngest patient at 18 with 72 as the oldest.

Cerro said the practice of unsafe sex and those with risky sex behaviors – having male-to-male sexual contact and with multiple partners – are among the reasons why the number of cases of HIV and AIDS has increased.

Only 72 percent of the people diagnosed with the virus in Eastern Visayas are enrolled in the DOH's antiretroviral treatment that helps infected persons live longer and healthier and reduce the risk of transmission, the health official added.

The DOH targets 90 percent of all persons with HIV who would be aware of their health status and would be undergoing treatment by 2022.

Preventing the spread of HIV and AIDS is one of the targets under Goal 3 of the 17 goals of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the world leaders in September 2015.

Source: Philippines News Agency