Eastern Visayas Surfing Instructors Encouraged to Seek DOT Accreditation

Eastern Visayas, the Department of Tourism (DOT) is actively encouraging local surfing instructors to seek accreditation. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the professionalism and opportunities in the growing sport of surfing, was recently highlighted by the DOT Eastern Visayas regional director.

According to Philippines News Agency, the regional director, achieving DOT accreditation signifies a high level of professionalism for surf instructors, indicating that they have completed and passed necessary training. This move is part of the agency's strategy to recognize and promote surfing as a key sport in the national tourism agenda.

Eastern Visayas, along with other popular surfing destinations in the Philippines like Siargao, Baler, and San Juan in La Union, has been identified as having significant potential for sports tourism. The region boasts surf spots in Northern Samar, Dulag in Leyte, and Silago in Southern Leyte, in addition to Eastern Samar.

The DOT regional office is particularly encouraging instructors trained and certified by the Academy of Surf Instructors (ASI) to apply for accreditation. This would not only endorse their skills but also offer them opportunities for further training and seminars to enhance their abilities.

In 2021, a noteworthy development occurred when 34 surfers from Leyte, Eastern Samar, and Southern Leyte achieved certification from ASI. This training is part of the broader effort to establish Eastern Visayas as a premier surfing destination in the Philippines. Tiopes also mentioned that DOT-accredited individuals would have access to free skill enhancement training and conferences organized or sponsored by the DOT.

The accreditation process is not limited to individual instructors but also extends to resorts, surf camps, and other facilities offering surfing lessons and related services.

Highlighting the region's commitment to high standards in surfing instruction, two surf instructors, Jerick Alconaba of Borongan City and Jamaica Salceda of Tanauan, Leyte, were awarded ASI-accredited Level 2 Surfing Instructor Certificates at the 2nd National Surf Summit held in Borongan City last December. Alconaba is a lifeguard employed by the Borongan City government, and Salceda is a renowned female skimboarder in Leyte province.

Furthermore, Eastern Visayas is home to three International Surfing Association (ISA) Level 1 surf judges, all from Borongan City. Despite these qualifications, the regional office notes that none of the ASI-certified instructors or ISA-certified judges have yet received DOT accreditation.