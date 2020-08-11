Eastern Visayas rolls out digital cash aid payout

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) on Tuesday released the list of towns and cities in Eastern Visayas with digital payout of emergency cash subsidy to waitlisted families.

A total 78 local government units (LGU) in the region will implement the payout through Starpay – 30 in Leyte, 15 in Eastern Samar, 13 in Samar, 11 in Southern Leyte, and nine in Northern Samar, DSWD Eastern Visayas regional director Marie Angela Gopalan said in a statement.

“A text message from Starpay indicating the schedule, reference number, and the remittance center where they can claim the cash, will be sent to the phone number given by the recipient. This information will be provided by the LGU to those who have not indicated their contact number in the SAC form and those with no cellular phones,” Gopalan said.

She added that LGUs not part of the list will conduct direct payout.

As of August 7, the regional office here has already released PHP49.51 million serving 9,903 families since it started the distribution through direct payout in early July.

The DSWD targets to release the PHP5,000-cash assistance under the social amelioration program (SAP) of the national government to 81,003 additional families in the region.

These came from the 129 LGUs that submitted a list of qualified poor families but failed to receive the grant during the first tranche.

“We expect more families to receive the cash aid in the next few days, especially that the DSWD conducts the direct cash payout and the digital payment scheme,” Gopalan said.

Recipients who will claim the cash in designated remittance centers must present their SAC form, valid ID, and pay the PHP50 transaction fee.

Those with smartphones can also download the Starpay mobile application to claim the cash.

Under Republic Act 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, financial support for two months will be granted to indigent families affected by the movement restrictions meant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

However, Eastern Visayas is no longer included in the second tranche of the emergency cash subsidy due to downgraded community quarantine status.

Gopalan said they released a total of PHP2.75 billion during the first tranche of SAP, serving 550,480 families from the region’s 143 cities and towns.

Meanwhile, the region has confirmed a total of 1,308 cases Covid-19 cases, including 857 recoveries and four deaths from Leyte, Biliran, and Samar, according to the Department of Health monitoring report.

Source: Philippines News Agency