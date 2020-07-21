Eastern Visayas police launches e-complaint desk

The Philippine National Police (PNP) in Eastern Visayas has launched a virtual complaint desk where netizens can report their concerns without going out amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, PNP regional director Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba said the official Facebook accounts of local police stations across the region have been activated to serve as virtual complaint desks, receiving crime reports or concerns via a video call.

“Online complaints shall be accommodated through a recorded video call via Facebook Messenger application to verify the complainant’s identity. Only legitimate accounts will be catered by the duty investigator and hoax or troll accounts will not be entertained,” he added.

All complaints related to women and children or gender-sensitive cases will be handled separately following the protocols for police blotters to ensure the privacy of the complainant’s information.

“E-Reklamo is an innovative way of reaching the public’s concern without physical interaction taking into consideration the health and safety of the community and the PNP personnel as well,” Balba said.

To date, three police officers in the region have been infected with Covid-19, of which two are active cases and one now back on duty after recovering from the disease, the police regional office reported.

Balba said a total of 274 checkpoints across the region have been established to implement quarantine measures and control movement of people to prevent the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas has confirmed a total of 675 cases, including 642 recoveries and three deaths in Leyte, Biliran, and Samar, according to the Department of Health (DOH) monitoring report.

The DOH said the region has maintained a high recovery rate since more than 90 percent of its confirmed cases are asymptomatic.

To date, the region has 30 active coronavirus cases housed in isolation and quarantine facilities.

Source: Philippines News Agency