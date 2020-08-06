Eastern Visayas logs 47 new Covid-19 cases

Confirmed coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in Eastern Visayas jumped to 1,083, with 47 new infections reported Wednesday night.

This brings the region’s total active cases to 336, as 743 patients have already recovered while four died of the disease, Department of Health (DOH) Eastern Visayas director Minerva Molon said in a press statement.

The regional office here tagged the newly reported cases as the patient numbers 1,037 to 1,083.

Leyte has 27 new cases, six each in Ormoc City and Javier town, four in Carigara, three in Palo, two in Babatngon, and one each in Hindang, Burauen, Kananga, Abuyog, Alangalang, and Tacloban City.

Nine more residents of Biliran have been infected, three each in Caibiran and Biliran, and one each in Naval, Almeria, and Kawayan.

Samar recorded 11 new cases, four in Sta. Margarita town, three each in Villareal and Gandara, and one in Basey.

“Most of the new cases are locally stranded individuals (LSI) from other regions who returned to their hometowns here. They are currently confined at the local isolation units or temporary treatment and monitoring facility of their respective local governments but would be transferred to a higher health care facility if further management is needed,” Molon said.

They are part of the 460 swab results from the region’s two Covid-19 testing laboratories, she added.

The state-run Eastern Visayas Regional Covid-19 Testing Center reported 31 new confirmed cases, while the privately-managed virology laboratory at Divine Word Hospital here released 18 positive results, 16 of which are new cases and two are repeat test of patients from Leyte.

The DOH attributed the region’s surge in infections since the start of June to the testing of returning residents, including repatriated overseas Filipino workers and LSIs, mostly from Metro Manila and Cebu.

“Most cases here are asymptomatic and were acquired outside the region. But we must remain vigilant and not complacent,” Molon said.

She also noted that community transmission has so far been prevented in the region since local government units immediately isolate returnees upon their arrival.

Source: Philippines News Agency