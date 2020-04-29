Eastern Visayas hospitals get new ambulances

Some 34 new ambulances will be distributed to towns and cities in Eastern Visayas, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Wednesday.

The initial batch of five ambulances arrived this week and was immediately turned over to the recipient local government units of Tolosa, Sta. Fe, and Villaba all in Leyte; Calbayog City in Samar; and Catarman in Northern Samar on Tuesday.

“The initial recipients were prioritized based on their need and the condition of their existing ambulances. Some of them are also areas with a confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19),” said Minerva Molon, DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) director.

Each ambulance is worth PHP2.44 million and comes with complete medical equipment and emergency kits, following the licensing safety standards and requirements.

“They were procured last year, and we are expecting the delivery of the remaining units in the next weeks,” Molon said.

She said this would ensure faster response of the emergency care service and transportation of patients who need a higher level of health care amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the spread of the disease in the country, a total of 13 cases have been confirmed in Eastern Visayas, with two full recoveries and zero death, the DOH said.

Of the total cases in the region, nine are from Tarangnan, Samar; two from Burauen, Leyte; and one each from Catarman, Northern Samar, and Calbayog City, Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency