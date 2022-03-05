﻿Eastern Visayas develops online project check

Status of major projects in Eastern Visayas can now be viewed online through the newly-launched web-based project monitoring system, the Eastern Visayas Regional Development Council (RDC) announced on Friday.

Dubbed the Eastern Visayas Project Monitoring System (EV-PMS), the system puts in digital form the quarterly submission of the Regional Project Monitoring Evaluation System (RPMES) reports.

National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) regional director and RDC vice-chair Bonifacio Uy said in a statement the platform launched on February 23 provides the general public the chance to track the progress of and access any information on government programs and projects in Eastern Visayas.

“Considering the timeline and budgetary constraints, the RDC opted to adopt the Region 4-A project monitoring system to be able to produce a regional system quickly with the same objectives. The development of the system was also made possible with our hiring of information technology staff,” Uy said.

With the launch of the EV-PMS, the RDC regional project monitoring committee urged regional agencies to begin encoding their ongoing projects in 2022 and carry-over projects from 2020-2021 to “populate the system.”

Government agencies are still required to send the RPMES forms via email forms for verification.

Uy said at least 32 agencies, state universities and colleges, and RDC private sector representatives signed a statement of commitment to support and adopt the EV-PMS.

The EV-PMS is still continually undergoing improvements based on feedback from users as more and more regional agencies adopt the system.

The system can be accessed at www.evpms.ph.

Source: Philippines News Agency