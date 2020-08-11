Eastern Visayas dengue cases down by 73%

Recorded dengue cases in Eastern Visayas since January of this year have decreased by 73 percent compared to the same period last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday.

As of Monday, the region has 4,317 cases with nine deaths, lower than the 16,238 cases with 54 deaths recorded in the same period in 2019, DOH Eastern Visayas information officer John Paul Roca said in a press statement.

The nine deaths are from Abuyog, La Paz, and the cities of Tacloban, Ormoc, and Baybay in Leyte; Giporlos, Arteche, and Gen. MacArthur in Eastern Samar; and Tagapul-an in Samar.

Out of the total this year, 2,194 have been reported in Leyte, 592 in Southern Leyte, 536 in Samar, 416 in Biliran, 298 in Eastern Samar, 281 in Northern Samar.

“This is actually the normal trend of dengue cases in the region, although last year we have recorded a sudden increase,” Roca said.

Despite the significant decrease, the regional office reminded the public to remain vigilant and continue the practice of the 4S strategy– search and destroy breeding places, seek early consultation, self-protection method, and support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas, where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

“We also urged local government units to regularly organize clean-up campaigns focusing on the destruction of mosquito-breeding places in their areas and conduct community assembly in areas with dengue cases,” Roca said.

Dengue fever is marked by the onset of sudden high fever, severe headache, and pain behind the eyes, muscles, and joints. Some may develop rashes and varying degrees of being in different parts of the body.

In 2019, dengue killed 73 patients and afflicted 26,800 others in the region.

Source: Philippines News Agency