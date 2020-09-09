Eastern Visayas crime rate down by 15% in first 8 months

Recorded crimes in Eastern Visayas from January to August this year dropped by 15.01 percent compared to the same period last year, the regional police office here reported on Wednesday.

From January 1 to August 28, the region recorded 5,752 crimes, lower than the 6,768 crimes recorded in the same period in 2019, Brig. Gen. Bernabe Balba, Police Regional Office 8 (Eastern Visayas) director, said in a press statement on Wednesday.

Crimes against persons decreased from 1,474 to 921 incidents. These include rape, homicide, murder, and physical injury.

Public safety index crimes, which include vehicular incidents resulting in homicide, physical injury, and damage to property, also decreased from 2,077 to 1,456 incidents.

However, Balba said non-index crimes increased by 4.68 percent, with 3,375 incidents this year, higher than the 3,217 incidents recorded in 2019.

These include illegal logging, fishing, and gambling; violations of cybercrime law, the Dangerous Drugs Act, and comprehensive law on firearms; and direct assault.

The Tacloban City Police Office and the Leyte Provincial Police Office have recorded the highest decrease in crime incidence at 51.7 percent and 35.6 percent, respectively.

“Despite these trying times, I am glad that we have decreased crime incidents region-wide. This connotes that our police force are making their utmost efforts to be effective in crime prevention as they are risking their lives in the frontline,” Balba said.

Since the implementation of community quarantine in March, the region has established over 200 checkpoints across the region to limit movement of people and prevent the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

To date, a total of 39 police officers in the region have been infected, 33 of which remain in isolation while four are now back on duty after recovering from the disease.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas has recorded a total of 3,505 cases, including 2,560 recoveries and 33 deaths, based on the monitoring report of the Department of Health.

Source: Philippines News Agency