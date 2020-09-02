Eastern Visayas Covid-19 death toll climbs to 25

Nine more patients were added to the list of fatalities due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Eastern Visayas, bringing the total to 25 deaths in the region as of Wednesday.

In a virtual press briefing, Department of Health (DOH) regional head Minerva Molon confirmed the new deaths in Leyte and Samar provinces after days of validation. These patients died of the disease between August 16 to 31.

The new confirmed Covid-19 deaths include a 59-year-old male, 73-year-old female, and 47-year-old male from Tacloban City; 52-year-old-male from Babatngon, Leyte; 32-year-old male from Alangalang, Leyte; 79-year-old male from Hinabangan, Samar; 42-year-old female from Mahaplag, Leyte; 69-year-old female from Calbiga, Samar; and a one-month-old boy from Javier, Leyte.

“The fatality from Javier Leyte is the youngest among the reported Covid-19 deaths in the region. It only tells that no one is spared from virus transmission. Everyone should strictly follow health protocols to prevent themselves from getting infected,” Molon said.

Earlier, the health department has reported deaths in Kawayan, Biliran; Tarangnan, and Villareal, and Calbayog City in Samar; Kananga, Tanauan, and Tacloban City in Leyte; Lawaan, Eastern Samar; and Bontoc, Southern Leyte.

With the increasing threat of Covid-19, the health department reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansiya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

As of Wednesday, the region has 3,064 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 1,865 recoveries and 25 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency