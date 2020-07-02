Eastern Visayas Covid-19 cases surge to 547

Confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) infections in Eastern Visayas have risen to 547, the regional health office here reported Thursday.

The good news, according to DOH 8 (Eastern Visayas) Director Minerva Molon, is that 321 patients have already recovered, representing 58.68 percent of the total.

Most cases are mild and some are asymptomatic with only six classified as severe, among them the three deaths in Kawayan, Biliran; Tarangnan, Samar; and Kananga, Leyte.

“About 324 or 61 percent of our patients in the region are locally stranded individuals (LSIs), with 188 of them still admitted in community isolation units established by our local governments,” Molon said in a statement.

These LSIs began returning to their respective home provinces from Metro Manila and Cebu City on June 1 after the central government downgraded the movement restriction status from enhanced community quarantine to general community quarantine.

Included in the region’s Covid-19 cases are 102 health workers assigned at the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) and rural health units.

At least 21 of them have already recovered.

Of the 547 patients, 15 tested positive for the disease on Wednesday night. They are from Carigara, Villaba, and Julita in Leyte; San Francisco, Silago, Padre Burgos, and Pintuyan in Southern Leyte; Caibiran in Biliran; and Calbayog City and Motiong in Samar.

Among the new cases is a three-year-old girl from Carigara in Leyte, who is recorded as one of the region’s youngest patients.

In a Facebook post, Carigara Vice Mayor Eduardo Ong confirmed that the girl is a close contact of the region’s Patient No. 407, a health worker of the EVRMC.

“The patient is now confined at the municipal isolation facility. We remind our residents to remain calm and to continue following the safety protocols, and stay at home,” Ong said.

Meanwhile, due to the sudden spike in infections since the start of June, several local governments in the region have decided to temporarily stop accepting returning residents to decongest their quarantine centers and focus their efforts on containing the spread of the virus.

On June 26, the Department of the Interior and Local Government officially suspended the travel of LSIs to the region until July 9, upon approval of the national task force against Covid-19.

Source: Philippines News Agency