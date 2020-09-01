Eastern Visayas Covid-19 cases breaches 3K mark

Eastern Visayas region breached on Monday night the 3,000-mark in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as more residents caught the deadly virus through local transmission.

The health department said the region has already recorded 3,003 cases since April 2020 with 51 more new infections recorded on Monday.

The current figure has nearly tripled than the 1,035 cases recorded on August 4.

Based on the Department of Health (DOH) records, it took more than four months for the Eastern Visayas to reach the first 1,000 cases, 17 days to breach the 2,000-mark, and only 10 days to hit the 3,000 cases.

DOH regional head Minerva Molon said in a statement on Tuesday the number of cases continues to rise due to reported community and local virus transmission in certain areas and the arrival of more returning residents.

“Take note that one particular infected individual can infect 10 individuals at a given time. I don’t want that Region 8 will come to a certain point that all our 27,000 beds in the community will be used up. Who will take care of our patients if many of our health care workers will be infected too?” Molon said.

Included in the total are the 1,738 recoveries, 1,241 active cases, and 24 deaths.

All active cases are being treated in hospitals, community isolation units, and temporary treatment and monitoring facilities.

Those considered as high-risk areas for Covid-19 in the region are Catbalogan City and the towns of Villareal, Basey, Pinabacdao, and Hinabangan, all in Samar, and Tacloban, Palo, Alangalang, and Tanauan, all in Leyte.

In the city, Mayor Alfred Romualdez said in a radio interview the majority of recent cases can be traced from patients in dialysis centers, who caught the virus from infected patients and staff.

“There was a day where we had 100 new cases in a single day. We found out that a health worker got the virus in a dialysis center. The worker, who is asymptomatic, transmitted the virus to family members at a birthday party,” Romualdez said.

The city has nine dialysis centers treating about 350 patients daily. About 70 percent of their patients are those outside the city.

Tacloban, the capital of Eastern Visayas region, has already recorded 426 cases as of August 31.

The National Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has placed the city under general community quarantine (GCQ) from Sept. 1 to 30 while the provinces of Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, and Ormoc City are under modified GCQ.

With the increasing threat of Covid-19, the health department reiterated its information drive dubbed “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (Not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (Sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); Dumistansiya ng isang metro (Keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information)

