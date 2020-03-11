Eastern Visayas cities brace for Covid-19

Cities in the Eastern Visayas region are taking measures to prevent the possible local transmission of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in their areas.

The local health board here, chaired by Mayor Alfred Romualdez, set measures against the disease on Tuesday.

These include strict health monitoring procedures for all passengers arriving at the DZR Airport and the establishment of Barangay (village) Health Emergency Response Teams (BHERT) in the city’s 138 villages.

Passengers arriving in Tacloban are instructed to fill up a form at the arrival area where they are required to disclose travel history, home address, and destination.

The form will be turned over to the security guard at the airport tasked to hand the information to the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines.

It will be placed in a safety deposit box and will only be opened at the request of the Department of Health if there is a need for contact tracing.

“The city government will coordinate with the Department of Transportation in setting up a surveillance system in the community through its BHERTs to protect the public against the spread of Covid-19,” Romualdez said.

In Catbalogan City, Samar, Mayor Dexter Uy said on Tuesday he would issue an executive order localizing the guidelines on Covid-19 and the responsibilities of inter-agency task force members.

The set of guidelines will be used by offices, schools, business establishments, and the community to prevent the spread and/or to manage possible situations and cases of Covid-19 in the city.

The city has already canceled major gatherings next month, such as the alumni homecoming of three big schools, dubbed the “Alumni Festival”.

Meanwhile, in Maasin City, Southern Leyte, Mayor Nacional Mercado also led the joint meeting of the inter-agency task force on Covid-19 on the same day.

Mercado issued a memorandum order directing all City Hall employees to implement precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the disease, such as regularly cleaning and disinfecting their workplace and minimizing visits of relatives to their respective offices.

He also sought the availability and use of hand sanitizers and alcohol before entering and leaving their offices; having a check-up when suffering shortness of breath, cough, colds, fever, and other flu-like symptoms; avoiding of sharing food; and discouraging employees from attending an event with a large crowd.

City council members are also drafting an ordinance that would help the city implement effective Covid-19 measures.

The city health office has also strengthened its surveillance and monitoring activities, as well as its information and education drives.

The Department of Health has been asking the public to remain calm and be vigilant, and practice proper hygiene and sanitation. Unnecessary travels and large gatherings are also discouraged.

Source: Philippines News Agency