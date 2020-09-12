Eastern Samar town imposes travel restrictions for annual fiesta

The local government of Hernani, Eastern Samar has imposed new travel restrictions to limit the movement of people during the town’s annual fiesta celebration next week.

In an executive order issued on Friday, Mayor Amada Candido said the entry of non-residents from September 13 to 16 is strictly limited to availing of essential goods and services and not for social gatherings to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“Entry will be granted to those with valid reasons, such as but not limited to medical emergencies, official business, and other necessities, provided that they will be able to present proof of legitimacy of their purpose to travel,” Candido said.

The order said the acceptance of locally stranded individuals and returning overseas Filipinos would continue with no interruptions or delays, including the unhampered delivery of basic goods and transit of public and private vehicles along the national highway.

“All residents to celebrate the town fiesta in the simplest manner and to keep their celebrations as a familial affair or gathering,” she said.

The town will celebrate the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows on September 14.

Attendees and participants in religious ceremonies at the town Parish are required to comply with health protocols, such as the wearing of face mask, physical distancing, and temperature check and hand sanitation upon entry.

To date, the town remains Covid-19-free, according to the provincial health office.

Meanwhile, Eastern Visayas has confirmed a total of 3,688 Covid-19 cases since March, including 2,945 recoveries and 33 deaths, based on the Department of Health monitoring report. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency