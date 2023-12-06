Latest News

Easterlies Trigger Rain Showers Across Philippines

Manila – The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has announced that the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country are set to bring isolated to scattered rain showers in most parts of the Philippines. According to the weather bureau's 4 a.m. bulletin, regions including Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Bohol, and Lanao del Sur will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA has issued a warning for potential flash floods or landslides in these areas due to moderate to occasionally heavy rains. In contrast, Batanes and Babuyan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, attributed to the northeast monsoon over extreme Northern Luzon. Metro Manila and the rest of the country are expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

The bureau cautioned that severe thunderstorms might lead to flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas. Weather conditions will include moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters over extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. Temperature forecasts for various cities include 23°C to 32°C in Metro Manila, 16°C to 25°C in Baguio City, 23°C to 32°C in Laoag City, 25°C to 30°C in Legazpi City, Metro Cebu, and Puerto Princesa City, and 25°C to 30°C in Metro Davao.

