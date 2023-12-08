Easterlies to Cause Isolated Rains Across the Philippines

Manila - The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced Friday that the easterlies will bring isolated rain showers across the Philippines. While the northeast monsoon is affecting extreme Northern Luzon, causing cloudy skies and light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, the rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to Philippines News Agency, PAGASA warned that severe thunderstorms might trigger flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected in Northern Luzon, with the rest of the archipelago experiencing lighter winds and seas. The forecasted temperature range includes 25°C to 32°C in Metro Manila, 17°C to 25°C in Baguio City, and similar ranges in other key cities across the country.