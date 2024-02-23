Easterlies to bring scattered rains over parts of Mindanao

MANILA: The easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Northern Mindanao, Caraga, and Davao Region, the weather bureau said Friday. Flash floods or landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to at times heavy rains, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be felt over extreme Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 26°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 30°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C. Source: Philippine s News Agency