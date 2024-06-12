Easterlies to bring rain showers on Independence Day

MANILA: The easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the country's 126th Independence Day, the weather bureau said. The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to the 4 a.m. weather advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will also dampen Metro Manila and the rest of the country with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Despite the rain showers, the heat index in Metro Manila will be between extreme caution and danger level at 42 degrees Celsius. Source: Philippines News Agency