Latest News

Easterlies to bring rain showers on Independence Day

MANILA: The easterlies affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao will bring isolated rain showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the country's 126th Independence Day, the weather bureau said. The Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region will have cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, according to the 4 a.m. weather advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). Localized thunderstorms, meanwhile, will also dampen Metro Manila and the rest of the country with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms. Despite the rain showers, the heat index in Metro Manila will be between extreme caution and danger level at 42 degrees Celsius. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.