Easterlies to bring rain showers in some parts of PH

MANILA The easterlies will continue to bring cloudy skies with rain showers and isolated thunderstorms in some parts of the country Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) in its 4 a.m. weather forecast said that affected areas include eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 23-33 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 22-30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 15-25 degrees Celsius; SBMA 23-32 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 24-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 24-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-33 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency