Easterlies to bring isolated rains Wednesday

MANILA The easterlies will bring cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in some parts of the country Wednesday.

A 4 a.m. forecast by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies is affecting Eastern Visayas and Caraga.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 23-32 degrees Celsius, Tuguegarao City 21-31 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 14-25 degrees Celsius; SBMA 24-32 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 25-31 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 22-30 degrees Celsius. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency