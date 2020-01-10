Easterlies, northeast monsoon to bring rains Friday

Two weather systems will bring light rains over parts of the country on Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in its 4 a.m weather forecast, said Mindanao and eastern Visayas will experience cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by easterlies.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora and Quezon will be cloudy with light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will be partly cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers due to the northeast monsoon. The rest of Visayas will be cloudy to cloudy with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Temperature in Metro Manila ranges from 22-31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 22-28 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 14-24 degrees Celsius; SBMA 22-31 degrees Celsius; Lipa City 24-30 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-30 degrees Celsius,and Metro Davao 24-30 degree Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency