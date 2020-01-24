Easterlies, northeast monsoon affecting PH Friday

The easterlies and the northeast monsoon will bring light rains to most parts of the country Friday.

Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. forecast.

Bicol Region and the provinces of Aurora and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains, while Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The easterlies will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies will prevail over the rest of the country with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The whole country will have moderate to strong winds from northeast to east with moderate to rough coastal waters.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 21-32 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 20-30 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 13-24 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 25-30 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-33 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency