Easterlies and ‘Amihan’ Forecasted to Cause Isolated Rains in Philippines

Manila, Philippines - The Philippines is set to experience a mix of partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rains across the country due to the influence of easterlies and the northeast monsoon, locally known as 'amihan'.

According to Philippines News Agency, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), in their 4 a.m. bulletin on Saturday, these weather conditions will predominantly affect various regions.

Specifically, the easterlies are expected to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Aurora and Quezon provinces. In contrast, regions such as Batanes, Cagayan, and the Babuyan Islands will see cloudy skies with rains, primarily influenced by the northeast monsoon.

Furthermore, the 'amihan' is anticipated to cause partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains in the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, the remainder of Central Luzon, and the rest of the Cagayan Valley. For Metro Manila and other parts of the country, the forecast includes partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, which could be attributed to either the easterlies or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA also warns of the potential for severe thunderstorms, which could trigger flash floods or landslides in susceptible areas. The weather bureau advises caution, especially in Northern Luzon, where moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters are expected. Other regions of the Philippines will likely experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

Temperature forecasts for major cities include Metro Manila (23°C to 33°C), Baguio City (17°C to 25°C), Laoag City (27°C to 34°C), Legazpi City (25°C to 31°C), Metro Cebu (26°C to 32°C), Puerto Princesa City (25°C to 32°C), and Metro Davao (25°C to 33°C).