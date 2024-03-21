Easterlies, ‘amihan’ to bring rains over parts of PH

MANILA: Some areas in the country will experience rains due to the easterlies and the northeast monsoon or 'amihan,' the weather bureau said Thursday. Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies will prevail over the Caraga region, Davao Oriental, and Davao de Oro. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said. Meanwhile, the 'amihan' will bring light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Quezon, and Camarines Norte. It will also bring isolated light rains over the rest of Luzon. The rest of the country, on the other hand, will experience isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will prevail over Luzon and the Visayas. In Mindanao, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 22°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 31C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency