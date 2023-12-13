Easterlies, ‘amihan’ to bring isolated rains across PH

MANILA: The easterlies and the northeast monsoon will bring partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers across the country, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or "amihan" affecting Northern and Central Luzon will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon province. The 'amihan' will also bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over Northern Luzon, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 33°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 26°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency