Easterlies, ‘amihan’ to bring cloudy skies, isolated rains over PH

MANILA: The easterlies and the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' will bring partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers across the country, the weather bureau said Friday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon. On the other hand, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms may result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over Northern Luzon, the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and Eastern Visayas. The rest of the archipelago will h ave light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 34°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 33°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency