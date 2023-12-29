Easterlies, ‘amihan’ continue to bring cloudy skies, isolated rains

_: The northeast monsoon or 'amihan' affecting Northern and Central Luzon, and the easterlies prevailing over the rest of the country will continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Friday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes and the Babuyan Islands will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon. On the other hand, the Visayas, Mindanao, Bicol Region, and Mimaropa will continue to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms can result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon. Luzon and the eastern sections of the Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, wh ile the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 25°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 25°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency