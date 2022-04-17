﻿Easter Sunday chance to renew faith amid quest for peace

Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito G. Galvez Jr. said the commemoration of Jesus’ resurrection is another opportunity for Filipinos to renew their faith.

Galvez hoped the Risen Lord will give everyone strength, passion, and purpose to continuously love and serve, not only God but also humanity by embracing the culture of peace.

“I join the Christian faithful as we commemorate the resurrection of the Prince of Peace. This blessed day should be an opportunity for us to renew our faith, as we push forward our collective quest for an enduring and long-lasting peace throughout the country,” Galvez said in his Easter Sunday message.

He said OPAPRU will further expand its mandate to sustain and preserve the gains of the comprehensive Philippine peace process through a more inclusive, responsive, and holistic approach.

The OPAPRU will remain steadfast in fulfilling its mission to put an end to the culture of violence, transform the lives of former combatants, and improve relationships among former rebels, communities, and government institutions by pushing for long-lasting peace, Galvez said.

Source: Philippines News Agency