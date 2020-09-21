East Asia Super League gets GAB nod

The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) expressed its support to the East Asia Super League (EASL) ahead of its inaugural staging late next year.

“We’re very happy that a proposal such as this came in,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in a press conference on Monday.

The EASL will pit eight basketball teams from the Greater China region, Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines in a home-and-away tournament similar to that of the Union of European Football Associations Champions League.

GAB governs the professional sporting events that are taking place in the Philippines. Thus, it can intervene since the EASL plans to hold home games here.

Blackwater Bossing team manager Jacob Nunez, who is also part of EASL’s organizing team, said in the Aug. 27 edition of the Usapang Sports forum that the league is eyeing the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay as the venue for its Philippine games.

Good thing for EASL chief executive officer Matt Beyer, GAB is willing to help the league become a success.

“For us, it’s an honor to have the vote of confidence from GAB,” Beyer said.

Beyer added that the inaugural staging of the EASL is scheduled to begin on Oct. 20, 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency