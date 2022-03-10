﻿Easing Covid-19 restrictions in Davao City, good sign

Some Dabawenyos on Wednesday welcomed the lifting of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) restrictions as a good sign to start and bounce back from the pandemic.

In an interview, Ellen Estacaan, school information coordinator of San Roque Central Elementary School, said she is optimistic about the face-to-face (F2F) classes with the easing of the restrictions.

“I am looking forward to an F2F class with my learners. And soon we can start our limited F2F classes to those learners whose parents are also willing to send their children back to school,” she told Philippine News Agency (PNA) here.

Estacaan added that the city is capable of handling limited in-person classes as they were also told by the Department of Education (DepEd) to be ready as soon as the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

“When it comes to safety, we must always follow the health protocols and get vaccinated. The vaccine is of great help to keep ourselves immune from the virus,” she said.

Jan Midtanggal, a local business owner, also said the lifting of various restrictions, especially on the city borders would allow the economy to recover.

“It gives positivity in terms of the economy because the products would freely come into the city and would bring the small businessmen back to their feet,” she said.

Midtanggal said the easing of restrictions would be very beneficial to delivery and courier services, as well as printing and online services.

Meanwhile, Candy Buenaventura, who travels to the city to work, said it would allow the economy to move forward.

“That’s good for the economy to move forward and that’s what we need. People nowadays know about the minimum public health standards so I guess it is a good start,” she said.

Buenaventura, however, reminded the public to still take extra precautions as the Covid-19 virus remains a threat to everyone.

On Monday, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte ordered the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions through Executive Order (EO) 11 as it aims to reopen the city for economic recovery given the impending increase in prices of commodities.

Duterte said no documentary requirement shall be required for land, sea, and air domestic travelers except those who may be required by the Philippine National Police or the Armed Forces of the Philippines to present their valid ID in connection with law enforcement, anti-illegal drugs, and anti-terrorism operations.

For contact tracing, the use of the Davao Quick Response is also suspended while home isolation will now be allowed for positive cases.

EO 11 said no lockdowns including granular lockdowns shall be imposed as part of the Covid-19 response of the city government as all existing lockdowns are lifted.

Duterte’s EO added that every local government unit shall exercise the powers expressly granted, those necessarily implied therefrom, as well as powers necessary, appropriate, or incidental for its efficient and effective governance, and those which are essential to the promotion of the general welfare.

“Local governments should use its powers in promoting the economic condition, social welfare, and material progress of the people in the community,” she said.

However, the mayor said despite the easing of restrictions, facemasks should be worn at all times except when eating or drinking. Handwashing facilities with soap and water and alcohol or hand sanitizers must be available for everyone inside the business, office, or any other establishment.

“The one-meter distancing requirement is hereby lifted,” Duterte said.

