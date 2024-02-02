Eala secures semis berth in ITF W50 event in Indore, India

MANILA: Third seed Filipino Alex Eala defeated No. 6 Romanian Anca Alexia Todoni of Romania, 7-5, 6-2, in the quarterfinal round of the ITF W50 event in Indore, India on Friday. The 18-year-old Eala's victory set her up against No. 2 Polina Kudermetova, who survived unseeded Japanese Eri Shimizu, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 in the other quarterfinal match. Fourth seed Carole Monnet of France and fifth seed Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia also scored contrasting wins to arrange a Final Four meeting in the event offering USD40,000 to the champion. Monnet had won the first set at 6-4 when her opponent, No. 7 Dejana Radanovic of Serbia, retired. Jakupovic, on the other hand, rallied past unseeded Japanese Saki Imamura, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. Eala reached a career-high singles ranking of No. 184 last Jan. 29. She won her first doubles title with Latvian Darja Semenistaja at the W50 tournament in Pune, India last week. Source: Philippines News Agency