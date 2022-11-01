Eala opens W100 Shrewsbury campaign with win vs. British foe

Alex Eala’s stint in the International Tennis Federation W100 Shrewsbury 2022 began on a high note with a 6-3, 6-1 win against Great Britain’s Ranah Stoiber in the first round of the qualifying draw on Sunday night.

In a battle between 17-year-olds, it was a masterclass for Eala, ranked 248th in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association, winning 69 percent of the time on the first serve and 74 percent on the second.

Eala also broke Stoiber’s serve five times compared to only a single time the Briton broke her serve while winning seven games she was on the serve.

Up next for the young Filipina tennis star is another British tennis prospect in Maia Lumsden, 6-3, 6-2 winner over compatriot Emma Wilson, on Monday night.

The winner will advance to the main draw, where five players inside the Top 100 await the survivors of the qualifying phase.

