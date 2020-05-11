Each Makati resident to get P5K cash aid

The local government of Makati will start giving PHP5,000 financial assistance to each resident of the city, Mayor Abigail Binay announced Monday.

Binay said each Makati resident aged 18 years old and above will receive cash assistance amounting to PHP5,000 through the “Maka-Tulong 5k for 500k+” project under the PHP2.7 billion Makatizen Economic Relief Program.

“Sisimulan na po natin ang Maka-Tulong 5k for 500k+ program, ito po ay ating nilagdaan nung April 21 kung saan magbibigay po tayo ng PHP5,000 sa bawat Makatizen. Hindi po bawat tahanan, bawat tao po ito (we will be staring the Maka-Tulong 5k for 500k+ program, this was signed on April 21, which aims to provide PHP5,000 to each Makatizen. This is not for each household, this is for each individual),” she said in a Facebook live broadcast.

Binay said under the program, the city government has allocated PHP2.7 billion to extend PHP5,000 to individual residents affected by the coronavirus crisis.

“Para po ito sa lahat ng Makatizens, mahirap man o mayaman, nakatanggap man ng SAP o hindi, kahit saang sector man kayo bibigyan po kayo ng ayuda (This assistance will be given to all Makatizens, whether well-off or poor, whether you already received SAP assistance or not, whatever sector you belong to, you will be provided with this cash assistance),” she added.

Residents who are currently living in the city are qualified for financial assistance.

On the other hand, Makati residents who are residing at relocation sites in Calauan, Laguna, and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, will also receive financial assistance from the local government.

She said cash aid recipients must provide any of the following: Makatizen Card, Yellow Card under the Makati Health Plus program, and Makati voter’s identification card.

If each family member of a household complies with any of the following requirements, she said each member of the family may receive financial assistance.

“Sa isang tao makakatanggap po siya ng PHP5,000, kung meron po siyang asawa (so) dalawa po sila makakatanggap po sila ng PHP10,000 at kung sila po ay may anak na 18 years old na o pataas, sila po ay makakatanggap ng PHP15,000 (If a resident receives PHP5,000, and the person is married, the couple will receive PHP10,000. And if they have a child aged 18 years old or above, the family will receive PHP15,000),” she explained.

Senior citizens are also qualified to receive financial assistance, she said.

How to get the cash aid?

Binay urged residents to apply for Makatizen card to qualify for the PHP5,000 financial aid of the local government.

Residents can apply online by visiting the www.proudmakatizen.com portal or through Makatizen App.

Applying online, she said, would take six working days from the time of registration.

Upon online application, the cash assistance can be received “on or before May 15, 2020.”

Those who don’t have internet access, she said, can also register by requesting and submitting application forms to respective barangay personnel or the Makati Action Center (MAC) personnel in their area, which would take 15 working days of processing.

Binay encouraged residents to use online processing for faster transactions.

Those who already have existing Makatizen cards, yellow cards, and voters’ registrants are the first to receive the PHP5,000 cash assistance.

Qualified financial aid recipients will receive money through their Makatizen e-wallet account powered by the Globe GCash application.

Binay urged citizens to visit “My Makati Facebook page” or contact 8236-5795 or 8236-5796 for more inquiries about the financial assistance of the local government.

The program, she said, will be implemented through a contactless and digitalized method.

Makati residents, she said, could also expect a transparent distribution of financial assistance.

“Tinapos po muna natin ang pamimigay ng Social Ameriolation Program (SAP), gusto naman natin pagkatapos ng SAP meron pa rin po tayong pera, ito naman po ay dapat para ‘dun sa mga kababayan natin na nangangailangan din ng tulong pagkatapos ng lockdown (We first completed the SAP distribution, then after that, we wanted to provide consistent financial assistance to our residents. This is for our residents who still need assistance after the lockdown period), she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency