EAACI CONGRESS KICKS OFF IN SPAIN WITH MEDICINE, IMMUNOTHERAPY, AI AS KEY TOPICS

KUALA LUMPUR, The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) International Congress has commenced with the slogan 'Revolutionizing patient care through the power of data science', from May 31 to June 3, in Valencia, Spain. According to EAACI in a statement, experts have gathered to discuss the latest advancements in allergies, which represent a significant public health issue, encompassing a variety of conditions, during the four-day event. EAACI President, Stefano Del Giacco in a statement said: 'In the field of precision medicine, identifying genetic variants associated with increased susceptibility to allergies and using specific biomarkers have improved the management of some types of allergies, allowing the development of more personalised treatments.' Meanwhile, its Vice President, Mohamed Shamji said Big Data in Allergology enables the collection and analysis of large amounts of clinical, genetic, and environmental data, which are used to identify risk factors and allergy patterns. 'We are at a time of great and promising advances, though not without challenges,' concludes Shamji. Artificial intelligence (AI) enhances allergy diagnosis through advanced analysis of clinical data and plays a crucial role in developing new treatments by identifying therapeutic targets and optimising molecules. EAACI is the primary source of expertise in the field of allergy, asthma and clinical immunology, with over 15,000 members from more than 124 countries and over 50 National Allergy Societies. Source: BERNAMA News Agency