﻿E. Visayas wage body to hold public hearings on pay hike

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) in Eastern Visayas is set to start a series of public consultations on the proposed pay hike for workers in the private sector.

“After these consultations, we will have deliberations looking into the socio-economic indicators in the region. The board takes into cognizant the Gross Regional Development Product, inflation rate, poverty threshold, among others. We will come up with a decision before the end of May,” said Reynaldo Soliveres, secretary of RTWPB in Eastern Visayas in a phone interview Thursday.

The wage body will hold a public consultation in Macrohon, Southern Leyte on April 22 to be attended by employers and workers in Southern Leyte province based on an RTPB notice issued on April 6.

From April 27 to May 23, similar gatherings are slated in Ormoc City for the western Leyte area, Borongan City for Eastern Samar province, Calbayog City for Samar, Catarman town for Northern Samar, and Tacloban City for the northern Leyte area.

The review is in response to the petition for wage adjustment of the daily minimum wage of workers in the private sector filed by the Solidarity of Unions in the Philippines for Empowerment and Reforms to raise the daily wage to PHP750.

“I think the proposed amount is too high and we have to look into the capacity of employers and other indicators,” Soliveres added.

The official said that even before the filing of the petition, the wage body has been reviewing weekly the economic indicators due to the impact of pandemic, series of oil price hikes, and price adjustments of basic commodities.

The current minimum daily pay in the region is PHP325 under Wage Order No. 21 issued in August 2019.

The regional board in Eastern Visayas is a tripartite body composed of six members — three representatives from the government, two from the workers’ sector, and one from the employers’ sector.

