E. Visayas tourism gets boost with return of int’l cruise ships

TACLOBAN CITY: The return of cruise ships to Eastern Visayas after nearly three years of pandemic restrictions is a big boost to the local tourism industry, the Department of Tourism (DOT) said on Thursday.

DOT Eastern Visayas regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the tour operator of a local event organizer managed to create a “paradise-feel” experience for the 228 guests on board Silversea's Silver Shadow.

“The DOT regional office is so proud to say that our local service providers and their respective team managed to deliver above-par experience,” Tiopes said in a phone interview.

“The extent of the requirements of the cruise company equated to opportunities for several tourism service providers to earn. Beyond that, I also gave them a chance to experience working with a foreign client whose standards of service requirements were high. Many of them gained learnings from this engagement,” she added.

The good experience will prompt guests from different counties to share on social media their photos of Kalanggaman Island in Palompon, Leyte.

“Aside from raising awareness among foreign guests about our place, it actually ignites domestic tourism as well. It gives interest among domestic tourists, it creates a positive impact at the local level,” Tiopes told the Philippine News Agency.

On Feb. 10, Kalanggaman Island was exclusively used by cruise tourists who came to enjoy the beautiful shores and warm hospitality of the people on the island.

The 228 American and European tourists onboard the cruise ship from Papua New Guinea experienced the Filipino brand of hospitality at the beautiful shores of Kalanggaman Island in Palompon town in Leyte as the first of four destinations to be visited by the ship in the country.

Tiopes said cultural dancers from Palompon town and local artists from the region entertained the guests on the island while they indulged in delectable snacks and dinner catered by local chefs.

Guests were also offered body massages which were commented by the majority as one of the best they had in years, according to Tiopes

Kalanggaman Island is the first stop of the four destinations to be visited by the ship in the country. It stayed on the island from 1:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on the same day. It also made port calls in Bohol Island, Romblon Island and Manila before heading to Hong Kong.

The second cruise ship in the region this year, Swan Hellenic Cruises will arrive on May 5 with 152 tourists and 120 crew stopping at Limasawa Island in Southern Leyte on May 2. The same ship will also make a stop at Capul Island in Northern Samar on May 5.

The third cruise ship owned by Cora Adventurer will be in Eastern Visayas from Nov. 1 to 13. Its 120 guests and 48 crew will visit Biri and Capul Islands in Northern Samar, Maripipi and Sambawan Islands in Biliran; Babatngon, Tacloban City, Cuatro Islas, and Kalanggaman Island in Leyte; and Padre Burgos in Southern Leyte province

