E. Visayas surpasses P9.35-B tax goal in 2022

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in Eastern Visayas has collected PHP9.35 billion in 2022, hitting its target for the year, and exceeding the actual earnings in the previous year, the tax agency reported on Wednesday. The BIR regional office here surpassed the PHP9.04 billion annual goal by 3.41 percent, up from the PHP7.85 billion revenue collected in the region in 2021. Of the total collection last year, the Tacloban revenue district office (RDO) in northern Leyte and Biliran province posted a PHP3.64 billion generated tax; followed by Ormoc RDO in western Leyte at PHP2 billion; Calbayog RDO in Samar, P1.29 billion; Catarman RDO in Northern Samar, PHP830.5 million; Borongan RDO in Eastern Samar, PHP796.53 million; and Maasin RDO in Southern Leyte, PHP785.05 million. 'We have attained the target because of our partnership with different stakeholders,' said BIR Eastern Visayas region chief Nasser Tanggor during the regional tax campaign here on Wednesday. Only Tacloban field office failed to meet last year's goal. The actual revenue is lower by PHP84.17 million or 2.26 percent less than its target for 12 months. 'They have withholding tax collection that was not remitted in December 2022 and (only) paid in January 2023. It will be reflected in this year's tax generation,' Tanggor added. In a separate report, the National Economic Development Authority said the higher 2022 tax collection was attributed to increased income taxes following the implementation of the third tranche of salary increases for government workers. NEDA also noted an increase in sales and purchases of goods and services in industries, including motor vehicle sales and retail trade.

Source: Philippines News Agency