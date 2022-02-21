﻿E. Visayas rice farmers get P385.2-M cash aid

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has released PHP385.2 million cash assistance to small rice farmers in Eastern Visayas to ease their burden caused by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

The agency held initial releases in Leyte, Southern Leyte, Biliran, and Eastern Samar. Distribution of cash aid is ongoing in Samar province while disbursement in Northern Samar will kick off next week, Rodel Macapañas, assistant chief of DA’s regional planning, monitoring and evaluation division said in an interview Friday.

The target is to complete the release of cash aid to 58,684 rice farmers in the region within the year under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) Program. The disbursement started in November last year.

“While we encourage farmers to use the money for farming purposes, we don’t set conditions on how they would spend the money. The objective is to unburden our rice farmers from present economic challenges,” Macapañas told the Philippine News Agency.

Under the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), the RFFA provides PHP5,000 cash assistance to small rice farmers that cultivate land not exceeding two hectares. A beneficiary should be registered in the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

The amount is being sourced out from the accumulated excess tariff in 2019 and 2020 under the Rice Tariffication Law amounting to PHP7.6 billion.

The tariff automatically appropriates PHP5 billion for the provision of farm machinery and equipment, PHP3 billion for certified inbred seeds, PHP1 billion for credit, and PHP1 billion for training and extension, or a total of PHP10 billion.

The benefit has been distributed through the Development Bank of the Philippines and the Land Bank of announced. These banks may utilize conduits, particularly countryside financial institutions, cooperatives, accredited remittance centers, rural banks, and other conduits that the DA and the government banks may agree upon.

The Rice Tariffication Law approved in February 2019 removed quantitative restrictions on rice imports and replaced them with a 35 percent import tariff.

Source: Philippines News Agency