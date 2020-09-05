E. Visayas logs 109 recoveries, 96 new Covid-19 cases

The Department of Health (DOH) 8 (Eastern Visayas) has recorded 109 new recoveries from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), bringing the region’s total tally to 2,164 as of Friday.

The total recoveries account for 64.69 percent of the total confirmed cases, which has reached 3,345 with the addition of 96 new infections.

So far, the region has 1,155 active cases and 26 deaths.

The newly reported cases include returning residents and close contacts of confirmed patients, DOH-8 Director Minerva Molon said in a press statement released Friday night.

Leyte has 72 new cases – 43 in Tacloban, seven in Palo, six in Matag-ob, three in Carigara, two each in Burauen and Tanauan, and one each in San Miguel, Hilongos, Jaro, Tabangon, Barugo, Villaba, Babatngon, Dagami, and Capoocan.

In Southern Leyte, 12 more have been infected – nine in Malitbog and three in Maasin City.

Samar has 11 new cases – four in Calbiga, three in Daram, two in Motiong, and one each in Pinabacdao and Catbalogan.

Guiuan town in Eastern Samar has one new case.

“For the past days, we have observed a steady surge in local cases. So, we strongly urge the public to stay home and avoid non-essential travels to break the chain of transmission,” Molon said.

Of the newly reported cases, 64 were part of the 1,112 swab results from the state-run Eastern Visayas Covid-19 Testing Center and 32 from the 218 tests conducted at the privately managed Divine Word Hospital Virology Laboratory, both in Tacloban City.

Excluded in the tally are cases that are under review by the health department.

Molon clarified that the region’s recorded deaths were mostly senior citizens and those with comorbidities, such as kidney and heart diseases, hypertension, and diabetes.

The DOH attributed the rapid surge of cases in the region to local virus transmission and the clustering of cases in several areas.

The regional health office said among the new cases reported in the past few days were health workers and front-liners.

“We do not want our hospitals and other health care facilities to reach (their) maximum capacities. We can help our health workers and front-liners to significantly slow down the rate of infection if we will religiously practice the minimum health standards. This will decongest hospitals and prevent them from exceeding (their) full capacity,” Molon said.

She reiterated the information drive dubbed the “BIDA Solusyon”, which promotes four key behaviors to reduce the possible transmission of the virus.

BIDA stands for Bawal walang mask (not wearing a face mask is not allowed); I-sanitize ang mga kamay at iwas hawak sa mga bagay (sanitize your hands and avoid touching surfaces); dumistansiya ng isang metro (keep a one-meter distance from other people); and Alamin ang totoong impormasyon (Know the factual information).

Source: Philippines News Agency