E. Visayas hospitals urged to set up nCoV isolation rooms

The Department of Health (DOH) regional office here urged hospitals in Eastern Visayas to set up isolation rooms to accommodate suspected cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

DOH Eastern Visayas Regional Director Minerva Molon in an interview Thursday said their central office is directing all levels 2 and 3 government and private hospitals to put up isolation units.

A level 2 hospital cater to patients who need minor care and supervision with intensive care units for critically ill patients and specialist doctors for gynecology and pediatric services.

In addition to the elements contained in a level 2 hospital, a level 3 facility provides a high-level specialty intervention such as physical rehabilitation or dialysis treatment.

In case we have new possible cases in other provinces and localities, transporting both patient and health workers to the regional hospital would be tedious and impractical, Molon told reporters.

Currently, only the Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center (EVRMC) in Tacloban City is the lone referral hospital for suspected 2019-nCoV carriers.

The regional office will send its regional epidemiology and surveillance unit personnel to the identified hospitals for technical assistance.

As of now, our expertise is the only help we could provide. We cannot assure them of the logistics yet. These hospitals also have the capacity and they should not be rejecting patients, Molon said.

The official will meet the chiefs of hospitals to help address their issues and concerns.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the region has already seven PUIs since the global outbreak of the 2019 nCoV with two already discharged. All of them have a recent travel history to China.

There are also seven persons under monitoring for their travel history to China and having close contacts with the PUIs.

These individuals are advised to do self-quarantine, avoid crowded places and immediately report to the nearest health facility if they manifest nCoV symptoms. A local health worker is also assigned to make regular calls with them.

The DOH assures all concerned government agencies have been taking intensified preparedness measures and surveillance.

The public is advised to practice prevention measure including boosting the immune system, proper cough etiquette, and frequent hand washing.

Source: Philippines News Agency