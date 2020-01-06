E-trike for seniors, PWDs launched in Isabela police camp

The police formally launched an electric-powered trike (e-trike) to be used by senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) in a ceremony held inside the provincial police camp inBaligatan village here on Monday, January 6.

Col. Mariano Rodriguez, Isabela provincial police director, said the newly acquired and brand-new seven-seater electric trike would be exclusively used by the elderlies and PWDs, as well as pregnant women and policemen who need a ride for emergency errands within the camp premises. It will be manned by the duty sergeant of the guards (SOG).

"It is vital to put first the welfare of its visitors to enjoy a safe and comfortable ride through Project HEART -- Healthy, Eco-friendly, and Rechargeable Transport -- which was launched this morning, coinciding the Ethics Day," Rodriguez told the Philippine News Agency.

Worth PHP200,000, the e-trike was donated by the Echague municipal government through Mayor Francis Faustino Dy to the Isabela police.

"This is a legacy for us as we hope to help our police members in easing their jobs within the provincial police office," Rodriguez said.

Fr. Amado Vinasoy of the Perpetual Help Parish in this city blessed the e-trike during the launching ceremony.

Source: Philippines News Agency